Cher enjoyed a night out with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards amid her ups and downs with son Elijah Blue Allman.

The singer, 77, attended the Warner Music Group pre-Grammys event on Thursday, February 1, with Edwards, 38, by her side. Cher rocked bedazzled gray jeans and a back top for the party, while Edwards opted for a long black coat.

Cher’s date night with Edwards came days after her request for a temporary emergency conservatorship over her son was denied. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled on Monday, January 29, that there was not enough “sufficient evidence” to grant the request.

“I don’t question Cher’s concerns being driven by concern for her son. I don’t think [Allman] questions that,” the judge stated, noting that Cher’s worries appeared to be based on “fears” and hypotheticals. “That in and of itself is not basis for the court to appoint a probate conservatorship. I have not seen the evidence to grant a temporary, emergency conservatorship as of today.”

Cher’s legal team, however, argued that she filed the temporary injunction due to Allman’s “history of drug use” and “schizoaffective disorder” diagnosis.

“Cher was told by doctors that if she did not take this step as his mother that he will once again end up on the street,” her attorney said, claiming that Allman, 47, could potentially receive a bipolar diagnosis from a “leading physician.”

Despite denying the emergency request, Uzcategui will consider a long-term conservatorship for Allman. A hearing is set to take place on March 6.

Cher originally filed for a temporary conservatorship over Allman in December 2023. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Cher claimed her son is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” (Elijah is set to receive assets from a trust arranged by his later father, Gregg Allman.)

The pop star further alleged that her son’s wife, Marieangela King, was not fit to be his conservator. Elijah filed for divorce from King in November 2021 after seven years of marriage but has since requested to dismiss the petition.

In paperwork filed last month, Elijah argued that he didn’t need his mother to be his conservator because he is “committed” to controlling the payments from his trust and is “now sober” and “paying his bills.”

The judge stated on Monday that a conservatorship is not urgently necessary because Elijah has “managed” his finances, has an apartment and has remained drug-free after submitting “several drug tests.”