Cheryl Burke showed some love for ex-husband Matthew Lawrence‘s girlfriend Chilli — and maybe threw a little shade at her ex.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, was at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 22, when she saw TLC perform. Burke shared videos via Instagram Story of herself and pal Jana Kramer rocking out to hits like “Waterfalls” and “Creep.” However, it was a clip of her singing along to “No Scrubs” that earned a spot on Burke’s Instagram grid.

“Wait I like this song 🤭😅 no scrubs plz,” she wrote.

Burke and Kramer, 39, sang along to the opening lines of the song: “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly / And is also known as a busta / Always talkin’ ’bout what he wants / And just sits on his broke ass.”

TLC member Chilli (real name Rozonda Thomas) has been dating Lawrence, 43, since November 2022. Prior to their romance, Lawrence had been with Burke since 2017 (after briefly dating in 2007). The duo tied the knot in May 2018 and announced their split nearly three years later in February 2022. Their divorce was finalized the following September.

The two did not share children but were involved in a months-long court battle for custody of French bulldog Ysabella. Burke won custody in January, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom,” Burke said on an October 2022 episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast. “I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”

The dancer has since been focusing on her dog mom duties while also exploring the dating world.

“I’ll always be dating myself,” Burke exclusively told Us earlier this month while promoting her new podcast, “Sex Lies and Spray Tans.” “Now, have I been on dates? Yes. Is there anyone to brag about? No.”

She also said that her DWTS retirement was more difficult than the end of her marriage.

“This has been the worst divorce because … though it was my choice, it doesn’t matter. This was a part of my life [for] almost half of my life,” Burke told Us. “I think doing this podcast, though, is helping me grieve in a weird way.”

The upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will be the first since Burke retired in November 2022 at the end of season 31 after 26 cycles.

Meanwhile, Lawrence and Chilli hard launched their romance on Instagram in December 2022. They’ve been going strong ever since.

“Chilli has this permanent smile on her face, she’s so happy and telling everyone she really likes Matthew,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “He’s equally smitten and it’s very clear to everyone around them that what they have together has a huge amount of potential.”