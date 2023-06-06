Music lovers, unite! The iHeartRadio Music Festival is back for 2023 — and it’s gearing up to be a weekend of epic proportions.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a Tuesday, June 6, statement. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

The event — which will be held at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23 — will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country and in more than 150 markets. Hulu will also serve as the official streaming platform for the festival, where performances will be livestreamed exclusively for Hulu subscribers for the first time ever.

Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tim McGraw and TLC are just some of the artists slated to take the stage alongside Ryan Seacrest, who is slated to return as host.

“This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage,” John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia shared in a Tuesday statement. “And, for the first time in our 13-year history we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”

Tickets will become available to the general public on AXS.com beginning on Friday, June 16 — but eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the event beginning Wednesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET, or while presale tickets last. Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on while supplies last.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival:

Where is the 2023 iHeartMusic Festival Being Held?

The event will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

When Is the 2023 iHeartMusic Festival?

Performances will take place across the span of two days: Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

Who Is Performing at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival?

Who Is Hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival?

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the two-day event.

Where Can Fans Buy Tickets to iHeartMusic Festival?

Will Fans Be Able to Listen to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival?

Will Fans Be Able to Watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival?

