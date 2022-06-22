Doing what’s best for her mental health! Cheryl Burke is such a big fan of going to therapy, she wasn’t afraid to demand estranged husband Matthew Lawerence come along too.

“Me and my soon-to-be ex-husband, we went to therapy before we even got engaged” the DWTS pro, 38, said during an episode of her “Burke In The Game” podcast on Monday, June 20. “I kind of forced him to come to therapy and I think it really helped with communication. And it was consistent from beginning to end.”

The Dance Moms star, who called it quits with the 42-year-old Boy Meets World alum in January, seemingly hinted that the former couple’s current relationship might be rocky when she asked her guest about seeking legal council.

“When you’ve reached the point where you’ve done it all in that sense and you realize we’ve evolved and maybe not together,” she explained to attorney Laura Wasser, “And you still have this issue, like, ‘Okay, well, the communication may have to stop for a little bit because this is too much to handle,’ do you suggest hiring an attorney at that point?”

The LA-based lawyer, who clarified that she didn’t know Burke’s exact situation, initially suggested seeing a mediator but added that “if you get to a point in your relationship where it’s more harmful than beneficial then you get a mouthpiece. You get your advocate.”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the reality star had requested her divorce proceedings go to trial, filing a motion to seemingly fast-track the family law case. According to the court docs obtained by Us, both legal teams signed off on the request at the time.

In February, Us confirmed that Burke filed for divorce from Lawerence after three years of marriage.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram that same month. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

The reality star has been candid about moving on from the Brotherly Love actor, admitting that their split has “100 percent” tested her sobriety.

“It’s not like I miss the act of drinking. I don’t. I never liked the taste of it. It was just for the effect,” the podcast host exclusively told Us in May. “Absolutely, I’ve thought about it, especially [when] I’m home alone.”

