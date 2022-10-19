A new chapter? Cheryl Burke seemingly confirmed that she won’t return to Dancing With the Stars next year while speaking about her recent elimination from season 31.

“A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season. The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season — as a dancer that is,” the professional dancer, 38, said during the Sunday, October 16 episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast. “To have been a part of a show for 26 seasons, it is hard for me [to leave] … I always come back, because, I guess, it’s really hard to say goodbye to a show and to a family that I’ve only known here in Los Angeles.”

Burke continued: “I moved here when I was 21. I’m 38 now. My body is also telling me to stop and it has been.”

Explaining that leaving DWTS might help her learn to “be OK with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me,” the Dance Moms star teased that she could potentially return to the show in another role. “I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host,” Burke continued. “Not saying I’m trying to take anybody’s job, you guys. … I’m just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It’s a two-hour show with no commercial breaks. … There are other options I have and we are currently in the middle of discussing all of this at the moment.”

Even if she doesn’t come back for season 32, Burke is “grateful” for her time on the ABC ballroom competition. “It is what it is. Life moves on. There’s life after Dancing With the Stars. I do know that,” she said. “I also know, though, that I have to move forward, one foot in front of the other and one step at a time. This is my time now.”

The California native continued: “Either way, though, I’ve had an amazing run. … Every single person on that show — from behind the camera to on camera, from people who were a part of the show who are no longer a part of the show — will always have a special place in my heart.”

Burke also revealed that she went into this season under the assumption that it would be her last time competing for the mirrorball trophy. The choreographer, who won back-to-back season with partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, was paired with Sam Champion on season 31, and they were sent home during the Disney-themed episode on October 10.

“But how amazing was it for me to end it with somebody who I truly love like Sam Champion,” she explained. “Though very short, it was so sweet. In my heart, I know this is the right decision. Am I scared? Yes. For sure I am. Am I going to be OK? Absolutely.”

Last month, the TV personality opened up about the role that DWTS has played in the many “different chapters” of her life, from her engagement to Matthew Lawrence through their split after nearly three years of marriage. “It’s like, this show, there’s one common denominator here and it’s Dancing With the Stars, you know?” Burke told Us Weekly one week after her divorce from the Boy Meets World alum was finalized.