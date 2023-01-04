Weighing in? Cheryl Burke may have reacted to her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, moving on with TLC’s Chilli.

“That was fast,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 4, with the song “Boy’s a liar” by PinkPantheress playing in the background of the post.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that Burke’s social media post came the same day as Chilli’s publicist confirming her romance with Lawrence, 42.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Christal Jordan told People on Tuesday about the longtime friends. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The actor previously offered a glimpse at his dynamic with the singer, 51, when he uploaded a video on Sunday, January 1, of the pair dancing in matching onesies on New Year’s Eve.

Earlier that year, the twosome were spotted spending time together at a beach in Hawaii. At the time, a rep for the model told Us Weekly that she was “just friends” with Lawrence.

Ahead of his relationship with Chilli, the Brotherly Love alum dated the choreographer on and off for several years. The former couple first met when Matthew’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on season 3 of DWTS. Burke and Matthew dated from 2007 to 2008. They gave their romance another try in 2017 and got engaged the following year.

Matthew previously opened up about how “constant communication” was the key to a successful marriage. “When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart,” he exclusively told Us in April 2020. “I think that’s really important.”

At the time, the Pennsylvania native noted that the duo were not in a rush to expand their family amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey,” he added. “But everything’s a little bit on pause right now. When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

In January 2022, Us confirmed that the professional dancer filed for divorce.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram one month later. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Burke and Matthew’s divorce was finalized in September 2022. However, the California native claimed the legal proceedings were still ongoing.

“But it is still not over because we have to go to trial [over our dog] — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January,” she said on her “Burke in the Game” podcast in October 2022. “I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom. I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”

Matthew, for his part, has remained tight-lipped on the end of his marriage.