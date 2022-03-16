Time for some R&R. Cheryl Burke enjoyed a visit to a health and wellness center amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“This will officially be my first time at a health & wellness resort and what better way than to spend it with Ysabella and my Mom?!” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, referring to her beloved French Bulldog. “Grateful to have a full week here at the gorgeous [Cal-a-Vie Health Spa].”

Burke also gave fans a glimpse of the Vista, California resort’s grounds on her Instagram Story as she enjoyed a walk with her mother. “This is my little meditation spot every morning,” the Dance Moms alum said while spinning around in a Spanish-style courtyard to reveal a quiet, grassy field. “It’s so pretty.” In another post, Burke added that she was “enjoying my stay” at the picturesque retreat.

The Dancing Lessons author’s getaway comes almost one month after she filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, after three years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram on February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

The couple — who met when the Boy Meets World actor’s brother Joey Lawrence competed on season 3 of DWTS — tied the knot in May 2019 after getting engaged one year prior. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Burke listed her date of separation from Lawrence as January 7 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the duo’s spilt.

In the weeks after their split made headlines, the Cee Bee Cheryl Burke founder has been open about focusing on herself and her mental health. “I’ve been really trying to feel my feelings for the first time,” Burke said in an Instagram video on March 3. “It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least. It’s been scary because I’m so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. As a competitor, you learn to push forward even if it hurts, which means you’re not listening to your actual body.”

She continued: “My intention has been to really feel my feelings and more importantly, [to] not judge my feelings as I’m feeling them. It has been uplifting and sad at the same time.”

Three days later, Burke confessed via Instagram that “the emotions I’m experiencing right now are complicated and aren’t exactly happy,” but “being alone for a few days” has been a helpful move for her in terms of processing them. “I’ve realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone,” Burke wrote at the time.

While Lawrence has not yet publicly commented on his divorce from the California native, he was spotted without his wedding ring at the inaugural 90s Con on Sunday, March 13. A source previously told Us that the Mrs. Doubtfire star and his estranged wife disagreed about having kids and were “keeping divorce matters private.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!