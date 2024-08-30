Cheryl Burke is taken aback by Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence arrest after knowing the Dancing With the Stars pro for decades.

“I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” Burke, 40, began the Friday, August 30, episode of her “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast, which was recorded just hours after Chigvintsev, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 29.

Burke struggled to get the words out, saying, “Artem — it’s so shocking, I get kind of emotional — so he was arrested today. And domestic violence has been thrown in the mix.”

Related: Revisiting Artem Chigvintsev's 'DWTS' History, Status With Past Partners ABC/Craig Sjodin Artem Chigvintsev has been a staple on Dancing With the Stars since 2014. Artem, who previously won the U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing with Kara Tointon, was initially tapped to join the DWTS troupe for season 18. The next year, he was tasked with teaching Back to the Future star Lea Thompson how to […]

She explained that she had “grown up with” Chigvintsev and they even “used to live together” in her “family’s home in the [San Francisco] Bay area.” Chigvintsev and Burke continued to grow their friendship when they were both cast on DWTS.

Chigvintsev, who is married to Nikki Garica, was arrested in Napa County, California, on Thursday on a felony domestic violence charge, according to online jail records viewed by Us Weekly. The charges fall under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, which states the incident includes an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

The circumstances surrounding the pro dancer’s arrest were not immediately revealed, but Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bail that afternoon.

Burke sounded shocked as she spoke about Chigvintsev’s arrest with her listeners, noting how “serious” domestic violence is. “My heart goes out to everyone involved,” she said. “It’s just really hard for me because he is my family, and I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody is OK.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Burke added that she “hopes” both Garcia, 40, and the couple’s son, Matteo, 4, are “OK” after the incident.

Garcia remained quiet about the situation on Thursday but has since broken her silence. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia told Us in a statement on Friday.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us, “We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident.” He revealed that the victim “requested complete confidentiality.”

Related: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s Relationship Timeline Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev started dating following her broken engagement to ex John Cena. Nearly seven months after Garcia, who once wrestled under the name Nikki Bella, and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro are dating, and had been seeing each […]

The sheriff noted that Chigvintsev, for his part, “was not fighting or combative” during the arrest and the investigation is ongoing.

Chigvintsev and Garcia had celebrated their anniversary days before his arrest.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast,” Garcia wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside footage from their nuptials. “And then this song [‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’] came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

Chigvintsev gushed about his wife in his own social media post, writing, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.