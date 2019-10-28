



Ally and Jackson Maine forever! Like many fans, Cheyenne Jackson would love to see his friend Lady Gaga date her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper.

“I mean, I could see it happening somewhere down the road,” Jackson, 44, told Us Weekly and other reporters at FX’s American Horror Story Celebrates 100 Episodes event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, October 26. “I think they could, who knows?”

The Broadway star explained that while he would like to see Gaga, 33, and Cooper, 44, together as a couple, he just wants her to find “somebody wonderful.”

“[She deserves] somebody that’s going to just treasure her and challenge her and love her,” Jackson told Us. “She deserves that.”

That said, the Glee alum noted that the “Born This Way” singer and the Hangover star had “incredible” chemistry on and off screen. “They’re amazing together,” he added.

Jackson and Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) played love interests Will Drake and The Countess, respectively, on American Horror Story: Hotel from 2015 to 2016. The FX series marked the pop star’s foray into acting, and earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress.

“I love Gaga,” Jackson told Us on Saturday. “We’ve remained friends. She’s just amazing … and she’s remained grounded and cool and awesome. I’d never done a nude scene [before AHS]. I was 40 years old, and I was like, ‘Here we go.’ And she’s comfortable with nudity. I was like, ‘All right!’”

Gaga went on to star alongside Cooper in A Star Is Born in 2018. The musical drama, which the Alias alum also directed, was a major success for both stars. They received Oscar nominations for best actor and actress, and she won best song for cowriting “Shallow” from the movie’s soundtrack.

During awards season, romance rumors surrounding the castmates ran amuck, particularly after their steamy performance at the Academy Awards in February. Gaga had ended her yearlong engagement to talent agent Christian Carino days before the ceremony, while Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk broke up in June.

“The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina’s relationship,” a source told Us exclusively of the former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”

After the speculation sizzled, Gaga had a short-lived fling with her audio engineer, Dan Horton.

