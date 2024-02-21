Harrison Butker is supporting the family of late Super Bowl parade shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

“#ChiefsKingdom I need your help… the son of Lisa Lopez-Galvan wants his mom to be put to rest in a white @buttkicker7 jersey … the same she wore the day of the parade,” one of Lopez-Galvan’s relatives recently wrote in a since-deleted X post. “We can’t find them anywhere … anyone have any idea where we can look?”

A representative for Butker, 28, confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the Kansas City Chiefs kicker sent Lopez-Galvan’s family one of his jerseys.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence,” Butker said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday, February 21. “Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice.”

He continued, “Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul.”

Butker and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, three days before they celebrated their victory with a parade through downtown Kansas City. At the end of the rally, shots were fired. Three suspects, including two minors, were taken into custody as the police conducted an investigation.

Local police in KC confirmed that Lopez-Galvan had died following the tragedy and more than 20 others had been injured. Twelve of the victims had been taken to Children’s Mercy Kansas City for treatment, including nine kids who suffered gunshot wounds. All patients have since been released.

Law enforcement charged two minors with resisting arrest and other gun-related offenses on Friday, February 16. Several days later on Tuesday, February 20, two adults were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Chiefs organization and its athletes have been outspoken about the incident and lending their support to the victims and their families.

In partnership with the United Way of Greater Kansas City, the NFL team launched KCStrong, an emergency response fund to support the victims, their families and first responders as well as provide violence prevention and mental health services. The Chiefs organization, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL have already donated more than $200,000.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, meanwhile, donated $100,000 to victims’ families through his Eighty-Seven and Running nonprofit. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, made her own $100,000 donation to a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of Lopez-Galvan’s funeral.