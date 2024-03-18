Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift couldn’t be more in love, and one Kansas City Chiefs player sees big things for the couple’s future.

In a new sit-down interview, kicker Harrison Butker opened up about meeting Swift, 34, while she supported Kelce, also 34, and the Chiefs throughout the NFL season.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a Swiftie,” Butker, 28, told EWTN News In Depth. “But I got to meet her after our New Year’s game. We had just clinched the AFC West, and I rarely go out ever. … I went to a party — and this was very tame, I wore a suit and tie — but Travis showed up and Taylor was there and I got to meet her.”

Butker praised the “humble” and “gracious” pop star, marveling at her newfound love for the NFL. “I don’t think she grew up a football fan, so everything for her is so cool,” he continued. “Especially as a kicker, she thinks that’s amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Confessing that he felt “a little nervous” to speak with Swift one-on-one, Butker walked back his previous comment. “Maybe I am a Swiftie if I was nervous to meet her,” he teased.

Butker couldn’t “say enough great things” about Kelce’s girlfriend — and he even shared his hopes for the couple’s next steps. “I hope they get married and start a family,” he said.

Kelce and Swift began dating last summer, making their public debut at a Chiefs game in September 2023. Swift continued to cheer on her boyfriend’s team as the Chiefs aimed for their second consecutive Super Bowl win — which they achieved in February. The couple shared a sweet moment together while celebrating on the field after the big game.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you,” Swift gushed in a clip shared via social media last month.

When Kelce asked how she wasn’t tired after traveling 12 hours from Japan — Swift performed four Eras Tour shows in Tokyo the same weekend of the Super Bowl — Swift replied, “Jet lag is a choice.”

With breaks lined up in their busy schedules, the couple are soaking up as much time together as possible. (Swift’s Eras Tour will resume in May, coinciding with the NFL offseason.)

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. … They don’t want to spend too much time apart,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.