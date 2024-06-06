Chloë Sevigny is thankful for her “Actors on Actors” experience with Kim Kardashian despite online backlash.

“Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early,” Sevigny, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route and some a much louder one. I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor.”

Sevigny, who also used an “I Love Actresses” hashtag, uploaded the Variety cover featuring her and Kardashian, 43. The two women sat down for a conversation last month, and the interview dropped on Wednesday.

Sevigny and Kardashian both star in Ryan Murphy-helmed TV productions. Sevigny plays C.Z. Guest in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans and Kitty Menendez in the upcoming Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Kardashian, meanwhile, appears as publicist Siobhan in American Horror Story: Delicate. She is also planning to work with Murphy, 58, again in a forthcoming legal series.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Evolution Through the Years Kim Kardashian is known for her striking beauty since bursting onto the Hollywood scene in 2006, but her look has changed quite a bit since then. Have a gander at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's face and hair in the gallery.

“I really enjoy [acting]. It started off as something that was a challenge to myself, and I got an amazing opportunity to work with Ryan Murphy, who you know,” Kardashian gushed in the interview. “He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it. And then he said, ‘I really want to write something for you. Would you consider doing American Horror Story?’”

The reality TV star continued, “I obviously know the franchise — and it was an honor. Sometimes it just takes that one person to really believe in you and give you that push.”

When Variety announced their “Actors on Actors” lineup earlier this month, some social media users weren’t pleased with Kardashian’s inclusion since she isn’t as accomplished as Sevigny. When the interview dropped, haters further criticized how differently the pair answered certain questions.

At one point, Sevigny asked Kardashian whether she’s a “cinephile.”

“I love nostalgic movies. I just always have memories of who I saw something with,” Kardashian answered. “I always loved during the holidays when the big movies come out and seeing them with everyone. But I’m just a Clueless, Notebook kind of girl.”

The Kardashians star further noted that she can “remember any rom-com, any sad film [or] any love plot” and referred to her top picks as unsophisticated.

Who Is the Most Relatable Kardashian Sister?

Though Sevigny prefers indie films, she didn’t diss Kardashian’s choices.

“I love a good popcorn movie,” the Big Love alum quipped. “In high school, I got into the more independent scene. I was also just drawn to certain actresses, like Mia Farrow and Anna Magnani, the great Italian actress. And Gena Rowlands. I was really drawn to just these women who were just powerhouses, Elizabeth Taylor [and] the list goes on and on.”