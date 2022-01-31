Chris Bukowski Plays Coy About Dating Bachelor’s Anna Redman

Is another Bachelor Nation love story brewing? Chris Bukowski addressed speculation about his relationship with Anna Redman, coyly confirming that the twosome are spending time together.

“[My dating life] is good. You know, it was bad for a while. After Katie, I didn’t date anybody really,” the 35-year-old Bachelor Nation vet said on a recent episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast, referring to ex-fiancée Katie Morton. “Recently, it’s been pretty good.”

When asked whether he was dating anybody from the franchise, Bukowski said, “Potentially.” Cohosts Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney subsequently brought up recent sightings of Bukowski and Redman, 25.

“I’m not going to confirm or deny those allegations. But I know Anna,” he replied. “She’s a great girl. … We’re definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her.”

After the podcast hosts pushed, referencing one of Bukowski’s recent Instagram posts about a date ordering lobster macaroni and cheese — hold the lobster — he continued to play coy.

“I’m just really kind of enjoying my time, you know, currently dating, and I don’t want to put an extra spotlight on it by any means,” he said. “Because genuinely, like, for the first time in a long time, [I’m] happy with no stress behind it. [I’m] just kind of, you know, enjoying good company. … No stress, very free, very natural. All of it very unexpected, but obviously, you know, happy that it’s happening with whoever that might be.”

Bukowski first appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette. In addition to an attempt to join season 10 of The Bachelorette, he appeared on the third installment of Bachelor Pad and seasons 1, 2 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. His engagement to Morton ended in December 2019 after he got down on one knee during the season 6 finale of the ABC spinoff.

Redman, for her part, appeared on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor and season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. While she hasn’t addressed her status with Bukowski, she’s been candid about her love life via TikTok in recent weeks.

“I been having intercourse,” she said on the app after a fan asked why she hadn’t been posting. “Just so much sex, and I feel weird making TikToks in front of man. And I don’t know why I need to get over that, sorry.”

In another video, she revealed that her parents saw the post.

“Just got off a call ‘we know youve been having a lot of sex anna. We’ve seen your TikTok,’[SIC]” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#parentsoftiktok #wellcrap #ithinkaboutiteverynightandday.”