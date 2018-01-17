Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth haven’t said “I do” just yet.

Despite reports that the couple – who got engaged again in early 2016 after a two-year split – wed during a recent vacation in Byron Bay, Australia, Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, shut down the reports.

“They’re not officially married,” the Thor actor, 34, said during an interview on SiriusXM‘s Sway in the Morning on Tuesday, January 16.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source confirms that the duo did not wed. While a second insider explains that the pair’s rumored relaxed nuptials “would be how they would get married,” the pal notes the Voice coach would have let her loved ones in on the happy news. “Miley hasn’t told any of her friends that she’s married,” says the source. “She would have told people after.”

While Chris raved over his brother’s fiancée during the interview on Tuesday, he did note that he has one major problem with the “Malibu” singer. “She’s expected to put on show and bang a few songs out, but she never does. I am insisting constantly,” he joked. “I’m like, ‘When’s the performance coming?’ She’s a lot of fun.”

The couple is no rush to walk down the aisle, a source told Us Weekly in December. “They consider themselves married,” said the insider, who noted that the duo, who met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song, “still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

While Liam, 28, and Cyrus, 25, have been plagued by wedding rumors throughout their relationship, Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray, sent fans into a frenzy in March, when he shared an Instagram photo of Miley wearing a white dress, with the caption, “I’m so happy…you are happy.” He then retweeted several fans who asked if Miley was married.

Miley’s manager later shut down the speculation, telling Us it was “just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress.”

The Disney alum and The Hunger Games star have been dating on and off since they met on the set of the romantic drama. Liam proposed in May 2012, but they called off the engagement in September 2013. Two years later, the couple got back together and Cyrus was spotted wearing her Neil Lane sparkler soon after.

