Not afraid of friendly competition — on the golf course! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane spoke exclusively to Us Weekly after her ex-fiancé, Ben Higgins, revealed he played in the same golf tournament as the country singer.

“It was great. I know he’s played in that tournament for several years now,” Lane, 38, told Us in a joint interview with his wife, 33, while promoting their partnership with Hill’s Nutrition. “I was very excited to be a part of that down there in Orlando.”

Bushnell Lane — who was engaged to Higgins, 33, from 2016 to 2017 — added, “Chris has been talking about this tournament leading up to it at least for four months. I’ve never met someone who loves golf as much as Chris Lane.”

The “I Don’t Know About You” singer told Us that it didn’t take long for him to run into the former Bachelor during the January weekend.

“Ben was actually one of the first people that I ran into at the hotel and had a chance to talk with him for a little bit and what a nice guy,” Lane said. “We had such a great time. We didn’t get to play golf together but had several run-ins and it was great.”

When Higgins — along with Chris Harrison and Wells Adams — spoke about seeing Lane at the tournament, they joked that reality TV producers would have ensured that Lane and Higgins ended up playing together after they had similar scores during one day of the outing.

“That was actually a missed opportunity for sure,” Bushnell Lane said with a laugh after Us informed her of their comments.

Higgins, who married Jessica Clarke in November 2021, shared the story of their run-in on Harrison’s “Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” last month.

“No matter what, we’re all adults. So I wasn’t worried about the outcome or how we’d handle it,” he said after Harrison revealed the two men had lockers next to each other. “I don’t know if anybody out there — and maybe I’m wrong — is, like, super jacked to see somebody who they’ve split ways with in their life. … I walked up and I said, ‘Hey Chris, good to see you.’ … It has been nothing but great. It’s been nice to talk to him.”

Higgins also caught up with Bushnell Lane’s father.

“I’m glad we did it,” he added. “[If] I run into [Lauren], it would be good to see her.”

Lane and Bushnell Lane wed in 2019 and share two sons: Dutton, 20 months, and Baker, 3 months. They are also proud dog parents, working with Hill’s Nutrition after one of their pups Chloe gained weight.

“We feed our dogs the same weight management food,” she explained. “We just encourage everyone to check in on their pets [and] make sure you know even just one or two pounds can affect their health. And honestly, it’s not as daunting as it sounds, you know, putting them on a diet or weight loss. It’s actually really easy, especially with Hill’s Nutrition.”