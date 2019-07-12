Can we get a yee-haw? Some bar patrons were in for a surprise when Chris Pratt made two surprise appearances in Nashville to sing classic country music songs.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, stopped at two bars in downtown Nashville on Thursday, July 11. Pratt first took the stage at Robert’s Western World, where he sang with local country singer Sarah Gayle Meech. He showed off his vocal chops while performing a cover of Johnny Cash’s song “Folsom Prison Blues,” wearing a white baseball cap with a denim shirt and black pants.

“This is what happens when my wild funny friends text at 11:30 that they are going to Roberts to see @sarahgaylemeech, I say hell yes and go out representing @jessedayton, then I show up and @prattprattpratt is on stage with my lovely friend,” a user in attendance wrote on Instagram.

Meech also posted a snap with Pratt on Instagram, thanking him for his surprise appearance. “You never know who will show up at Robert’s Western World … Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night,” she captioned the selfie, which showed the pair smiling together.

Later that evening, the Avengers: Endgame actor made his way over to Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge for another pop-up performance. This time around, he sang his rendition of Garth Brooks’ song “Papa Loved Mama.”

“Y’all my mom is in Nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN,” a fan in attendance tweeted, sharing a video of the actor bringing down the house. Another attendee shared an up-close shot of Pratt during his performance to Instagram, captioning the moment: “Are you kidding me… resident #avengers nerd. 10 feet away from @prattprattpratt. He came, he rocked, he owned #tootsies.”

Pratt’s appearances come after the newlywed and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, jetted off to Hawaii for their honeymoon. “He was a lot of fun, just living his best Nashville life! I didn’t see Katherine anywhere, but he did mention he just got married,” Jason Fallon, an attendee, exclusively told Us Weekly. “He popped up out of the blue and sang ‘Papa Loved Mama.’ He took a bow. High-fived the crowd and thanked the band. Just a very fun moment.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Pratt has shown off his musical side. When he starred as Andy Dwyer on NBC’s Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015, he was the frontman and guitarist for the town’s local band Mouse Rat. In time Pratt’s character Andy discovered his knack for creating children’s music, which later resulted in him becoming the solo act Johnny Karate.

Pratt also performed with country crooner Chris Stapleton when he guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2017.

