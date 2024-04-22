Fans aren’t too thrilled about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger demolishing their Los Angeles house — which was one of the city’s historic gems.

Last year, Pratt, 44, and Schwarzenegger, 34, purchased the Zimmerman house, located in the Brentwood area, for $12.5 million. Pratt and Schwarznegger reportedly bought the house to be close to her mom, Maria Shriver, who lives almost directly across the street.

The home was originally designed in 1953 and is known for its modernist design, per the Robb Report. (The house was previously owned by Sam and Hilda Rolfe, the cocreators of the 1960s spy series The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and the CBS series Have Gun – Will Travel, which ran from 1957 to 1963.)

According to the Robb Report, the couple began demolishing the historic home to build a new house, which will be designed by Ken Ungar, shortly after purchasing the property.

Several architecture enthusiasts and preservationists recently learned of the demolition and were not too thrilled.

“Saddened (also angered frankly) to learn of the demolition of the Zimmerman House,” writer DC Hillier said in an Instagram post on Saturday, April 20.

In the comments section, many people echoed his statement — and criticized Pratt and Schwarzenegger.

“A prime example showcasing how money can’t buy taste. Very sad indeed,” one user wrote while another shared, “Hey @prattprattpratt, why not build a new mega mansion in the Palisades and save the historic MCMs for people who respect architecture?”

In January 2023, concerns were made about the demolition prior to it making headlines.

“Designed by Emiel Becksy and working within architect Craig Ellwood‘s office, he created a one-story, nearly 3,000 sq. ft. residence that appears to be highly intact and a noteworthy example of Modernist design from this era,” the Los Angeles Conservancy wrote in an interview Instagram post about the Zimmerman house. “The City’s SurveyLA program identified it as potentially historic, yet no protections are currently afforded.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have yet to comment on the backlash.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in June 2019 and share daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months, previously made headlines when they moved into a new home in February 2019 and documented their hilarious moving process on social media. (Pratt also shares son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

“When you need to see if your stuff will fit in the new place but you forgot the tape measure,” Pratt wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of Schwarzenegger stretching out her arms and laying down on the house’s hardwood floors in an attempt to measure the rooms.