Showing his support. Chris Randone gave advice to fellow Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen as fans continue to speculate about the status of their engagement.

“I don’t know too much about, you know, the details of the relationship,” Randone, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, August 20, while promoting his new book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life, with coauthor Eric Bigger. “I reached out to both of them and said, ‘Listen, if you ever need to talk, I’ve been through this.'”

The Florida native went through a split of his own in February after tying the knot with Krystal Nielson in June 2019. The couple met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in the summer of 2018, and their wedding was included in the sixth season the next year. On Thursday, he revealed that Nielson, also 32, had “moved on” from their relationship and filed for divorce.

“It’s not easy,” Randone told Us of working through a breakup in the public eye. “You definitely always want to come from a place of compassion and love. … If there is something going on between those two, my advice [to them] would just [be] don’t forget about all the good times that you guys have had and always come from a place of compassion and love.”

Randone vied for Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 but was eliminated in the sixth week. The Minnesota native, 30, accepted a proposal from Yrigoyen, 31, during the season finale. Earlier this year, fans began to wonder if the couple had called it quits after Yrigoyen made controversial comments in support of police in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way,” Kufrin explained during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June. “I do think it was tone-deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

While the former Bachelorette said that she didn’t “align with” her fiancé’s beliefs, she appeared to stand by his side at the beginning of the controversy. However, she later revealed that she wasn’t certain if her future was still with Yrigoyen.

“All I can say right now is I don’t know,” she admitted on another episode of her podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay. “I can’t give anything more than that.”

As rumors about the pair’s relationship status continued to heat up, eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans noticed that Kufrin ditched her engagement ring while the medical sales rep went on a solo road trip. On Thursday, Kufrin appeared to be moving into a new home, showing boxes and a fresh living room in a series of Instagram Stories.