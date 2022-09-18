Loud and clear. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause clarified that she still wants to have kids and revealed she even plans to adopt a child.

After posting a photo holding hands with significant other G Flip, the Under Construction author, 41, reposted a reply via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 18: “You didn’t want to have children?”

Stause has been dating G Flip, who is nonbinary, for several months after her relationship with fellow Netflix star Jason Oppenheim ended due to their different views on having children. Since the Days of Our Lives alum and the Australia native, 27, can’t both be one baby’s biological parents, some fans have incorrectly assumed Stause’s desire to be a mom has changed — but there are many different ways to start a family.

“Please stop asking me this,” the Netflix reality star replied to the Instagram user. “At least this one didn’t include hate, I refuse to give a voice to by reposting. I plan on adopting.”

She added, “I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions and my life in a way. But I am tired of this question … I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous.”

In another slide, Stause continued by noting that her split from Oppenheim, 45, was entirely about the desire to start a family. The pair dated from July 2021 through the following December. In a statement at the time of their breakup, the University of California, Berkeley alum said that he and the former soap star “have different wants regarding a family” but still share “the utmost respect” for each other.

“I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well,” the Kentucky native wrote in another slide via her Instagram Story on Sunday. “And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don’t align for me. Nothing but love for my last relationship. But now I am going back to posting about my day. If you don’t understand after this answer then that’s OK. You don’t need to. Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved.”

G Flip has been clear about wanting to be a parent eventually. “I definitely see children in my future,” the performer said during a May episode of the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

They continued: “I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. So I was like, ‘I’ve always loved kids and, yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.’”

In Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 5 reunion earlier this year, Stause confirmed earlier this year that she moved on from Oppenheim. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them [pronouns],” the Kentucky native told host Tan France during the special. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

In the aftermath of the reunion, the Dancing With the Stars alum acknowledged that her outlook on gender and sexuality being fluid could be “confusing” for some, but she asked her fans to see it as an “act of love” to try and understand where she’s coming from.

“I’m the same person that you’ve been following this whole time,” Stause told fans in the spring. “I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. If you don’t, I understand that too. But I’m happy and I hope that you all are as well.”