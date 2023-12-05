Chrishell Stause accidentally made her fans think she was expecting her first child.

The Selling Sunset star, 42, recently took to Instagram to share throwback photos from Lifetime’s You’re Not Supposed to Be Here. In the movie, Stause plays a pregnant woman, requiring her to wear a prosthetic baby bump.

“You’re Not Supposed To Be Here now streaming anytime on @lifetimetv app Also Hulu Sling &Philo depending on your service provider!” Stause captioned the social media post. “THANK YOU to everyone who watched! Was so happy to hear it still did so well despite not being able to promote it bc of the strike. You guys are on it! 🙏🏼🥹🥰♥️thank you.”

Stause’ followers quickly took to the comments section to congratulate her — not realizing that she wasn’t actually pregnant.

Related: Selling Sunset's Next Generation: See the Reality Stars' Family Photos Selling Sunset sweeties! Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and more stars from the Netflix reality show balance their careers with their kids. The Texas native, for her part, gave birth to her and Christian Richard’s son, Christian, in May via emergency C-section. “Baby C[‘s] umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck,” the How to Be a […]

“Congrats! You’re going to be a mom!!!” one social media user replied while another person added, “Omg!!!!! So so sooo happy for you!!!+ I can’t believe you guys did it! So happy and proud!!!!!!”

Netflix star Francesca Farago was even briefly fooled, writing, “The way I SCREAMED!! Don’t tease me like that 😭😭😭😭.”

Stause has been candid over the years about her plans to become a mother, with her desire to be a mom even playing a role in her split from Jason Oppenheim.

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen All’s fair in love and real estate! Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on […]

In her public statement, Stause explained that the “incredible relationship” came to an end because of their views on parenthood.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,” she added at the time. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Related: Chrishell Stause’s Dating History Crazy for Chrishell! From her high-profile marriage to Justin Hartley to Dancing With the Stars romance rumors, Chrishell Stause’s love life has made headlines since the 2000s. The soap star was linked to Matthew Morrison when she first started working in Hollywood. The pair got engaged in 2007, but called it quits before walking down […]

Stause concluded by noting that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t.” The real estate agent, who was previously married to Justin Hartley, ultimately found love with partner G Flip. Following a whirlwind romance, the duo tied the knot in May after one year of dating.

That same month, Stause discussed her and G Flip’s plans to expand their family.

“You weren’t open to adoption. Which I get! A lot of people aren’t. But that’s a pressure cooker for someone in my position,” Stause told Oppenheim during a season 6 episode of Selling Sunset. “With G I feel like that pressure is off. When we want to do it, we want to adopt.”