Chrishell Stause gets way more than she bargained for during a babymoon gone awry in Lifetime’s upcoming movie You’re Not Supposed to Be Here.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the film, which is out Saturday, November 4, Stause’s pregnant character, Zoe, gets in an argument with her partner, Kennedy (Diora Baird), during their last getaway before their first child’s arrival.

“[I am going] inside to be alone. Because it is lonelier out here,” Zoe says while growing increasingly frustrated with Kennedy. “Do you always have to respond?”

Kennedy attempts to get Zoe to stay with her. “OK, look I will put it away. I’m done. Sit down,” she says. “Please, baby. Stay [and] sit.”

Related: Fall TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Amid the WGA and SAG strikes, the fall TV schedule is in for a shakeup with both new and returning shows. Hulu’s The Other Black Girl explores Nella’s (Sinclair Daniel) journey as the only Black woman at a New York City publishing firm. She gets excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) arrives before quickly starting to […]

The couple are interrupted by a rustling in the woods behind them. Zoe and Kennedy soon realize that the townspeople of Wildwood decided to pay them a visit — and they have gifts.

“We brought some herbs from our communal garden. They are for prenatal support [because] we heard you had some trouble finding vitamins at the store,” one of the locals tells Zoe after offering her a basket of mysterious items.

You’re Not Supposed to Be Here is an upcoming LGBTQIA+ thriller that follows an expectant couple as they travel to a remote mountain town on a babymoon. The trip takes a turn when Zoe starts to feel uncomfortable with how the townspeople are looking at her. Zoe assumes it’s because she’s in a same-sex couple, but quickly discovers there’s something else the locals want from her.

The Lifetime movie also stars Curtis Hamilton, Heather Matarazzo, Devon Gummersall, Drew Powell, Jeante Godlock and Alejandro Rosario. You’re Not Supposed to Be Here marks Stause’s second project with the network since returning to acting.

Related: Chrishell Stause's Evolution: From Soap Star to 'Selling Sunset' and Beyond Quite the journey. Chrishell Stause wasn’t introduced to the world as an actress until 2005, two years after receiving her B.A. in theater, but had already been through quite a journey. The actress, born in Missouri, had a very tough upbringing, something she’s detailed over her years on reality TV. Her mother was at a […]

Stause, 42, got her big break playing Amanda Dillon on All My Children from 2005 to 2011 and subsequently appeared on soaps Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

In 2019, Stause found success documenting her real estate career — and her personal life — on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The reality show became an instant hit on the streaming service, with Stause as one of the few cast members who has been part of the series since the beginning.

After recently being honored in Us Weekly‘s Reality Stars of the Year inaugural issue, Stause recalled her initial expectations going into Selling Sunset.

“I sold a few houses, but nothing on this luxury platform like we do on the show. So I thought it was very much going to be based on that. But [given] how personal it’s gotten, that took a big turn that I was not expecting,” Stause, who was crowned Us’ Spitfire, shared earlier this month. “[When things got] out of my control, I ended up jumping into the deep end of that. I think that’s something I wouldn’t have chosen. But it ended up being something that I’ve embraced.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears […]

Stause, who is in a committed relationship with partner G Flip, has since found her stride when it comes to the show, saying, “To have connected with people in this way, it’s just always going to beat out any of the negatives. It was all worth it.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She added: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. In the past, I always questioned myself. But you get to a place where you say f–k it, this is my life, and you’re going to see the good, the bad and the ugly. Being able just to live, whether people approve or not, has been the most freeing thing.”

You’re Not Supposed to Be Here premieres on Lifetime Saturday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.