Celebs were out and about this week, from Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna having a fun day in New York City, to Andy Samberg and Jordan Peele sipping on drinks, to Pink and her husband Carey Hart enjoying a date night in Las Vegas. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Chrissy Teigen visited The Incredible Egg’s lounge at Cravings Fest with daughter Luna while celebrating the release of her new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, in NYC.

— Drake hosted an afterparty for his concert in L.A. at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

— Sarah Michelle Gellar attended an intimate seated dinner to celebrate the launch of the ANINE BING x Janessa Leoné capsule collaboration.

— DJ Khaled celebrated his son Asahd’s 2nd birthday with Cybex and Tot Living by Haute Living in Miami.

— Jillian Michaels and AQUAHydrate hosted an intimate brunch at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood where guests enjoyed bites and bubbly to celebrate the launch of AQUAHydrate’s partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

— Capri Sun partnered with the anti-bullying experts at No Bully to create The Together Table, a uniquely designed wave-shaped lunch table, which encourages kids to sit together, rather than separate into cliques at individual tables.

— Jessie James Decker celebrated the launch of her new book at an event hosted by The MOMS and Old El Paso at Mondrian Terrace in NYC.

— Pink and husband Carey Hart enjoyed dinner at Sushi ROKU in Las Vegas.

— Chanel Iman, Adrienne Bailon and Melissa Gorga spread the word for Breast Cancer Awareness with InMode, the leading supplier of minimally to non-invasive aesthetic solutions.

— Sophia Bush attended the National Geographic Photo Ark at Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City.

— Tiffany Haddish arrived in an Audi Q7 to the Variety Power of Women event in Beverly Hills where guests were given gift bags filled with many items including a Etienne Aigner leather card case and Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Cleanser.

— Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed dinner at BOA in Santa Monica.

— Usher celebrated his 40th birthday at The h.wood Group’s Delilah in West Hollywood,

— Andy Samberg and Jordan Peele sipped VIVA XXXII Tequila Drinks at Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss’ wedding.

— Mindy Grossman and Gez Z writer and comedian Ruby Karp helped Brit + Co kicked off #CreateGood, their signature event in NYC.

— The hosts of The Real and the ladies of the Oz family, Daphne and Lisa, got photobombed by Dr. Oz at a taping of The Dr. Oz Show in NYC.

— Paris and Nicky Hilton supported the efforts of Animal Haven, a New York-based nonprofit organization that finds homes for abandoned dogs and cats in the Tri-State area in NYC.

— Nina Garcia received a visit from Jetblack couriers in T-Rex costumes who delivered pumpkin kits, dinosaur eggs (silly puddy) and sweet treats ahead of Halloween in NYC.

— Julianne Moore, Colin Firth and Helena Christensen looked cozy at The Cinema Society & Brooks Brothers hosted a special screening of The Happy Prince in NYC.

— Olivia Palermo attended the Fendi Mania Capsule Drop event in NYC.

— Sir Richard Branson received a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and announced Virgin Fest.

