Chrissy Teigen clarified the color of her bathwater after John Legend‘s video of her sparked criticism.

Legend, 45, took to Instagram on Monday, June 17, to share a video of Teigen, 38, writing, “Sometimes you gotta exfoliate! @chrissyteigen’s favorite @loved01skin product.” The video featured Teigen scrubbing her body with a washcloth and exfoliating cleanser from Legend’s skincare brand, Loved01.

“What is happening here?” Legend asked his wife, 38, who said, “Getting all my body makeup off.”

The comments section, however, was full of people questioning why Teigen’s water appeared to be brown. “Okay thankful I listened to it bc she said she’s wiping ALL her body makeup off😂 only way this kind of water would be okay,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Damn she needs to let that dirty water drain before posting on social media.”

Others came to Teigen’s defense after pointing out she was covered in makeup. “She literally says that she’s getting her body makeup off. That’s makeup. Not dirt. Some of ya’ll are special,” read a comment.

Someone else slammed the body-shamers who weren’t thrilled that Legend filmed Teigen while she was undressed. “Why are people making declarations about her lack of clothing? You literally see more skin when she is wearing a bikini and this model has plenty of bikini photos online,” the fan wrote. “No need to announce unfollowing. Their kids won’t go hungry and you won’t be missed.”

Teigen entered the chat to provide some context, writing, “The water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!”

Legend and Teigen remain unbothered as they currently spend time in France for the Cannes Lions festival. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have had outings with and without their children as they prioritize their family.

“Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids,” Legend revealed at the Voices of Beauty Summit in March. “[Our staycation] involves getting away from the kids, going to a spa and just [enjoying] each other’s company.”

Legend continued: “If you don’t take those moments to reset [and] if you don’t intentionally take those moments, I think then time can get away from you because you’re always going to have something to do. You’re always going to have work to do.”

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 on the set of the musician’s “Stereo” music video. They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot two years later before expanding their family. The pair welcomed daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018. Teigen announced her third pregnancy in 2020, but she suffered complications that led to the loss of son Jack at 20 weeks.

After their tragic loss, Teigen and Legend candidly discussed their grief before deciding to try to conceive through IVF again. In 2022, Teigen announced she was expecting their rainbow baby.

Teigen gave birth to their second baby girl, Esti, in January 2023. Less than six months later, the duo welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June 2023, noting she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after her 2020 pregnancy loss. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

Teigen gushed over the bond she formed with the pair’s surrogate after learning that they were expecting at the same time, adding, “As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy. We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”