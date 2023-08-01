John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Beverly Hills home is designed for both fashion and function — especially when it comes to their dining room table.

While showing off their “not really a room” formal dining room in an Architectural Digest home tour posted on Tuesday, August 1, Teigen, 37, noted that the space’s large table is not used for its intended purpose. “Actually, my Girl Scouts sit here,” she told the outlet. “I think aside from Thanksgiving, the only thing I’ve done here is have my Girl Scouts gathered around it and making dirt cups.”

Teigen — who is 7-year-old daughter Luna’s Girl Scout Troop leader — is “so good at it,” Legend, 44, gushed. “She’s always coming up with cool ideas for the Girl Scouts and crafts.” (In addition to Luna, the twosome share children Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month, who was born via surrogate in June.)

Legend went on to describe the furniture piece as “the heaviest table you could possibly imagine,” adding, “It takes an army to move it, so we’re never gonna move it after this. It’s just gonna stay here forever.”

Working alongside interior designer Jake Arnold, the pair made a lot of home choices with their little ones in mind, down to the fabric used in their living room. “Some of our fabrics are outdoor [fabrics] because they’re tougher, they can take more crap that our kids put on it,” Legend shared, to which Teigen added, “And piss, dog piss.”

Just as much thought went into their kids’ bedrooms, which Legend — who tied the knot with Teigen in 2013 — described as “beyond anyone’s wildest dreams of what their bedroom should look like.” Luna’s room is a little girl’s lavender dream complete with a slide and hanging swing, while Miles’ safari-themed abode features a climbing wall and double-decker Jeep bed.

One of the family’s most “lived-in” spaces is their pink and green family room, where Legend says his wife has Bravo on the TV almost 24/7. “I’m not joking. So, if I wake up at 9 [a.m.], I guess [I’m watching reality TV] from 9 til when I go to bed [at] 10 [p.m.],” Teigen revealed. “It’s always playing in the background.”

However, Teigen noted that the reality TV network’s programming serves as a good “teaching tool” for her kids. “The kids see it and they hear it, and they know that Mommy’s watching her Bravo and you shouldn’t fight like this,” she explained. “We say, ‘This fighting isn’t good.’”

In the couple’s print interview with Architectural Digest, also published on Tuesday, Teigen stated that every house their family has lived in over the years “reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book.”

Legend, for his part, told the outlet that they were attracted to their current California home because of its “lightness and airiness.” He continued: “We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids.”

Teigen often shares glimpses into her family’s home life via Instagram by posting photos and videos of herself hanging out with her kids. “’’One with all my babies’ never works 😭,” captioned two failed living room family photo attempts with Luna, Miles, Esti and Maxi via on July 18.