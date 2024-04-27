The McCaffrey NFL legacy will continue with Christian McCaffrey’s youngest brother, Luke McCaffrey.

Wide receiver Luke, 23, was drafted in the third round on Friday, April 26, by the Washington Commanders.

Christian, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, was among the first to celebrate his brother’s team placement.

“Couldn’t be more proud of my brother @mccaffrey_luke,” Christian, 27, wrote via X on Saturday, April 27. “What a story. Bet on yourself every step of the way. What a story.”

Related: Who Are Olivia Culpo’s Future In-Laws? Meet Christian McCaffrey’s Family Olivia Culpo is putting her future in-laws on the map — thanks to her TikTok account. The model is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and his parents ­ — Lisa and Ed McCaffrey — have made a rare appearance on Olivia’s social media account, causing fans to gush over their sweet […]

The brothers are part of a football dynasty, with Christian being the eighth overall pick in 2017. Their parents are Lisa and Ed McCaffrey, the latter a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver who once played for the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the 49ers. Lisa and Ed share four sons, Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke, all of whom have played football.

Max, 29, was previously signed to the Oakland Raiders in 2016 before taking on a coaching position with the Miami Dolphins, while Dylan, 25, plays college ball at the University of North Colorado.

The entire McCaffrey brood recently cheered on Christian in February’s Super Bowl LVIII, watching the championship from a private suite with his fiancée, Olivia Culpo. (The model, 31, surprised Lisa and the crew with box seats after they initially struggled to afford the steep Las Vegas ticket prices.)

Despite Christian scoring several touchdowns in the game, the 49ers lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related: Sibling Rivalry! Football Players Who Have Brothers That Play in the NFL Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are among some of football’s most acclaimed pairs of brothers to play in the NFL. Peyton was initially drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, nearly six years before little brother Eli was picked up by the San Diego Chargers. Eli was eventually traded […]

“My heart is full of so many emotions,” Culpo wrote via TikTok several days later. “Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day.”

She concluded at the time, “I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much.”

Christian and Culpo, who got engaged in April 2023, are now focused on wedding planning before his 49ers training camp begins in the summer.

“They’ll be [having the ceremony] in the offseason. The vibe is elegant and luxurious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later in February. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns, but she’s found the one!”

The nuptials are set to take place in Culpo’s native Rhode Island but a date has not been publicly shared.