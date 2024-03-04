Life is sweet for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials.

Culpo, 31, commemorated the couple’s latest wedding planning achievement by sharing an adorable Instagram Story selfie with her fiancé. “Wedding 🍰 testing 🥳,” she captioned a photo of herself and McCaffrey, 27, trying out wedding cake samples on Monday, March 4.

Last month, Culpo shared her excitement to walk down the aisle following the end of the 2024 NFL season, which concluded with McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers competing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. (The Chiefs ultimately defeated the 49ers 25-22.)

“Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth,” Culpo wrote via Instagram alongside pics of herself and the athlete posing with their pup while dressed in white. “Now let’s get married!”

Earlier that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were planning to tie the knot during the football offseason and that their wedding vibe will be an “elegant and luxurious” event. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns,” the insider added, “but she’s found the one!”

McCaffrey popped the question to The Culpo Sisters star in April 2023 after three years of dating. “♾️4.2.23♾️,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram slideshow featuring pics of the proposal.

At the time, Ring Concierge Founder and CEO Nicole Wegman, exclusively told Us that the brand “worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless.” The diamond dazzler featured “a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting.”

The ring was one of many accessories Culpo wore while attending Super Bowl LVIII last month. She paired her all-black ensemble with several pieces of gold jewelry, as well as a long black jacket featuring McCaffrey’s last name and jersey number on the back.

Ahead of the big game, the pair made headlines after Christian’s mother, Lisa McCaffrey, claimed their family were unable to afford a suite at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there nor moneybags Olivia,” she said during a February episode of the “Your Mom” podcast. “I’ll tell you that right now.” However, just one day after the podcast episode aired, Culpo surprised her soon-to-be mother-in-law for her birthday by purchasing a suite for the group.

Following the 49ers Super Bowl loss, Culpo praised McCaffrey and the team’s efforts via TikTok. “My heart is full of so many emotions. Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day,” she captioned pics from before and after the game.

She continued: “I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much.”