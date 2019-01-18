Every parent’s worst nightmare. Christie Brinkley got real exclusively with Us Weekly about a scary situation her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook experienced after she moved to Australia.

“Well, she had a rough start,” the supermodel, 64, admitted to Us while attending the American Beauty Star screening at the Hearst Tower in New York City on Thursday, January 17. “She got there, she had some guy banging on her door in the middle of the night with no shirt and a ski mask on. Terrifying. Can you imagine getting a call like that from your kids?”

All’s well that ends well, however: The Sports Illustrated cover girl told Us that Brinkley-Cook, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Jack Cook, is OK and living in a better area and enjoying the country’s photogenic scenery. “We got her into a safer spot and she’s happy as a lark,” she said. “I mean her Instagram feed is gorgeous. What a beautiful country.”

As for her other daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, the National Lampoon’s Vacation star said the model is gearing up to begin the wedding-planning process after getting engaged to restaurateur Ryan Gleason in January 2018.

“She’s like ready to start!” Brinkley revealed, noting that, while the couple has not yet booked a venue, they’re “early” in other facets: like dress shopping. “Yes!” she told Us.

The businesswoman was ecstatic about the pair’s happy news on Instagram. “I am over the moon with joy for these two!” she wrote at the time. “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard-working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be!”

She also gushed about her future son-in-law to Entertainment Tonight in July 2017. “I totally approve,” she revealed. “He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

