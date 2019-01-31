Genie in a doughnut shop! Christina Aguilera surprised the heck out of unsuspecting customers at Randy’s Donuts in Hollywood when she sang about them as they waited in line for a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired on Wednesday, January 30.

The “Beautiful” songstress, 38, watched customers from a camera in the backroom of the store while incorporating their outfit choices into the lyrics of her smash hits such as “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants.”

“Here’s a guy in all denim / and he also has a wallet chain / he just wants to eat some donuts / in his Canadian tuxedo,” she sang to a male customer in a blue jeans and a chambray top as he looked around, bewildered.

At the end of each bit, the five-time Grammy winner came out and served doughnuts to her prankees, singing, shaking hands and inviting them to come see her at her new Las Vegas residency.

While most of the customers caught on rather quickly to her game, laughing or dancing around to their own personal tunes, they appeared to be overwhelmed when the musician came around the corner to hand them their sweet treats.

“I’ve been slaving away on those doughnuts all day,” she joked to one couple.

Two days prior, Aguilera announced that she would be headlining a residency at Planet Hollywood in in Sin City as of May 31.

“Welcome to #TheXperience,” she captioned a promo shot for the show on Instagram that featured her in a mask of gems. “A multisensory escape to a world of magic & total freedom, starting MAY 31st at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am PT.”

The singer’s tune “Fall in Line” is also up for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual awards ceremony on CBS on February 10.

Aguilera spoke about her collaborator, Demi Lovato, who overdosed in July 2018, to the Associated Press on Wednesday. “[She’s] such an admirable young female who’s figuring her own, you know, stuff out and knowing how to be strong and pull through,” she said. “Everybody has their own things they go through, and I just am so proud of her and I just think she’s so adorable and such a talent … such a fierce talent.”

She added: “Demi was just such a sweetheart to work with and to shoot that video with and just … to unite with a female that also grew up in the business and knows what’s that like. [She has] her own, um, stories and, uh, journey.”

