So inspired. There is no doubt in Christina Aguilera’s mind that her friend Demi Lovato will overcome hardships following her July 2018 overdose.

“[She’s] such an admirable young female who’s figuring her own, you know, stuff out and knowing how to be strong and pull through,” Aguilera, 38, told the Associated Press in an interview published on Wednesday, January 30. “Everybody has their own things they go through, and I just am so proud of her and I just think she’s so adorable and such a talent … such a fierce talent.”

PROUD OF DEMI: #ChristinaAguilera says #DemiLovato is a fierce talent, who is ‘strong' and will 'pull through.’ Together they are nominated for a #Grammy for collaboration #FallInLine pic.twitter.com/kHGoHFAreB — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 30, 2019

The Camp Rock star, 26, has been a fan of the “Genie in a Bottle” singer since she was a little girl, so when they collaborated on the song “Fall in Line” in 2018, Lovato called it an “inspiring” experience to check off her “bucket list.” Aguilera now looks back at her time spent with the “Sober” songstress with similar emotions.

Xtina recalled: “Demi was just such a sweetheart to work with and to shoot that video with and just … to unite with a female that also grew up in the business and knows what’s that like. [She has] her own, um, stories and, uh, journey.”

Aguilera and Lovato’s tune is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all,” the Sonny With a Chance alum tweeted after the nomination was announced in December. “Thank you @xtina. I love you so much.”

She added in a second tweet at the time: “I grew up in Texas, singing @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.”

In July 2018, the Staying Strong author was hospitalized following a near-fatal overdose at her Hollywood home. She checked into a rehab facility nearly two weeks later and completed what a source told Us Weekly was an “aggressive” treatment program. On Friday, January 25, Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety.

“Demi is doing great and is in a much healthier place,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She is learning how to take care of herself better and put her needs first.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!