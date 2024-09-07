Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have resolved several issues surrounding their joint properties as they continue divorce proceedings.

The former couple, both 41, have agreed that Christina will take full possession of their properties in Newport Beach, California and in Nashville, according to legal documents seen by Us Weekly on Friday, September 6.

The documents also show that Joshua, for his part, will receive possession of their property in Franklin, Tennessee – with the caveat that it cannot be rented to anyone.

Joshua has also agreed to return the remains of the $35K that he had transferred to himself in another account in July. Meanwhile, Christina has agreed to pay Joshua a $100K advance, which can be used for expenses such as bills and attorney’s fees.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

“Josh Hall has no comment about this matter,” a spokesperson for Joshua told Us Weekly on Friday, September 6. “He hopes to resolve these matters in private, not through the press.”

The HGTV reality stars both filed for divorce in July after three years of marriage. Christina filed to dissolve their marriage first, listing their date of separation as July 7. Joshua’s court docs, however, list the split date as July 8.

In August, Us Weekly confirmed that Joshua had moved out of the home he shared with Christina during their marriage.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward,” a source familiar with the matter told Us.

The insider noted, “He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property” in Newport Beach, California.

Related: Christina Haack;s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Divorces, Custody, More Going her own way. Christina Hall has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade — and the attention hasn’t always been easy to navigate. The HGTV star was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the former couple share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. After calling it quits, the coparents continued […]

Taking to her Instagram Story on July 25, Christina opened up about the messy split.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” she wrote in a statement.

She went on to note that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

Joshua, meanwhile, broke his silence on the split one week later in a separate statement shared via Instagram.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” he wrote at the time alongside a melancholy-looking selfie with his dog. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”