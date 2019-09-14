



Christina Anstead and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa , reunited on Saturday, September 14, a week after she gave birth to a son with her new husband,

The Flip or Flop stars, who split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, both attended their daughter Taylor’s soccer game in Orange County, California.

In an Instagram Stories video, Tarek, 38, documented his daughter on the field, kicking a ball. Shortly afterward, Christina, 36, shared her own Instagram Stories clip showing Taylor, 8, getting high-fived after she scored a goal.

The Christina on the Coast star also posted a sweet pic with Taylor and her newborn, writing, “Our first outing was a success. Hudson slept, Tay scored!”

“You’re a brave lady — one week after a c-section! Beautiful family,” one follower commented on the post.

“I could barely walk a week after my c-section,” another added. “You are a rockstar!!!”

But the night before attending the soccer game, Christina admitted that it hasn’t been all smooth sailing since she gave birth to her first child with Ant, 40, on September 6.

“One week old Hudson + One exhausted mama,” she captioned a photo that showed her holding her sleeping son in bed. She added that she has “dark circles, dark roots, sore boobs, healing C-section,” but it’s “worth it all for this sweet baby boy.”

Christina, who also shares a son, Brayden, 4, with El Moussa, revealed this week that she decided to eat her placenta — in pill form.

Sharing a photo of a pink container containing the capsules on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “First time I’ve tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation [pills] are working.” Other stars including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Hilary Duff have also eaten their placentas in the belief that it prevents post-pregnancy issues including depression.

El Moussa, who has moved on with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, wrote on Instagram last week that he was looking forward to meeting Hudson and “if Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit.”

