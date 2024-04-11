Christina Hall is dropping a little wisdom about dental health.

Hall, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 10 to share a recent revelation that she uncovered about her teeth.

“When I was 16 I had a tooth injury to a back molar and had to have an emergency root canal,” the HGTV star wrote. “In 2020 my dentist saw via xray the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone.”

That’s where the molar mystery comes in.

“Fast forward to last week,” Hall continued. “The infection came back…so I’ve had an infection that I havs [sic] zero symptoms of lingering for years and years!! Pretty disturbing.”

Hall said she has plans to “take care of it next week via explant” and urged her followers to use her story as a cautionary tale, because “leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of health complications.”

“With no root you can’t feel there is a problem,” she noted. “Of course since our phones listen to us I’m reading about all kinds of problems with old root canal’s [sic]. If you ever had one go check yours asap.”

Late last year, Hall had a separate medical emergency on her hands — quite literally.

In December 2023, the Christina in the Country revealed she “knocked over a martini glass and had to get stitches.” Hall couldn’t help but acknowledge the poor timing of the injury, writing it was “just in time for the holidays.”

She suffered the gash during a night out with her husband, Joshua Hall — whom she married in April 2022 — and four friends.

Prior to tying the knot with Joshua, 43, Christina was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and they share a son, Hudson, 4.

Christina’s first marriage was to her former Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to their separation in 2016. The couple share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.

El Moussa, 42, recently described what it was like working with Christina on their reality show after they had announced their split.

​​”Christina and I were still under contract and filming the show, but of course the atmosphere on the set was awkward, to say the least,” he wrote in his book Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business and Life, which was released in February 2024. “The production team did their best to keep things positive, efficient and professional, but for months on end, the energy was terrible. Every time I was on the set, I told myself, in so many words, ‘You’re gonna get through this.’ It was about sticking with the basics and taking it one small step at a time.”