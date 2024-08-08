Christina Hall is sending a pointed message to different categories of people coming out of the woodwork following her ongoing divorce from Joshua Hall.

“Dear fellow realtors — please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home,” Christina, 41, shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 8. “But if I were to list it, I would list it myself, as I am a real estate agent.”

Then, she addressed potential romantic suitors.

“Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute, but no, you will not be my 4th ex husband,” Christina wrote. “Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”

The social media post comes weeks after Us Weekly confirmed on July 16 that both Christina and Joshua, 43, filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

More than a week after the news of their split went public, Christina broke her silence.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,’” Christina shared via her Instagram Stories on July 25. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

She made a point to tell followers that “divorces do not happen overnight” and explained that “there is always a breaking point” in a broken relationship.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she continued. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Prior to Christina’s Instagram statement, a source told Us that the former couple were “having issues for a while” and Joshua had moved out of their shared home.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward,” a separate insider told Us earlier this month. “He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property,” which was in Newport Beach, California.

Related: Christina Haack’s Dating History Over the Years Building her perfect romance! Christina Haack has been open about her ups and downs over the years as she’s fallen in and out of love — and gotten married and divorced twice. The Flip or Flop star was vocal about her dating life following her December 2016 split from Tarek El Moussa, but even more […]

Prior to her marriage with Joshua, the HGTV star had two other public relationships and subsequent divorces.

Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and they starred in Flip or Flop together for 10 seasons. They share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. She married her second husband, Ant Anstead, in December 2018 and they called it quits in September 2020.

Since Christina’s separation from Josh, a third source told Us on August 7 that she has been “communicating better” with her exes and they’ve been “extremely supportive.”