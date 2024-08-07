Christina Hall is juggling a lot during her divorce from Joshua Hall — but her relationships with ex-husbands Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa couldn’t be easier.

“Everyone is communicating better,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that both Anstead, 45, and El Moussa, 42, have been “extremely supportive” of Christina, 41, despite their pasts.

Christina showed signs of her cohesive relationship with Anstead, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Hudson, when she recently re-followed him on social media.

The HGTV star’s working dynamic with El Moussa, meanwhile, remains intact — and they are currently doing reshoots — despite friction with Josh, 43. Christina and Joshua were set to costar alongside Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on the network’s The Flip Off before their separation.

While Christina teased via social media in July that it’s a “genius” idea to replace Joshua with Anstead on the series, the insider says that’s not happening — at least not now.

“There’s still a lot more to go,” the source explains of the show’s future. “They’ll likely be filming through the end of the year.”

A source previously told Us that Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Tarek, is moving forward with The Flip Off without Joshua. Christina and Joshua worked together on HGTV’s Christina in the Country, which filmed in Tennessee, while she stars solo on Christina on the Coast.

Us confirmed last month that both Christina and Joshua filed for divorce. The pair listed July 8 as their date of separation, which was three months after their two-year wedding anniversary.

Joshua asked in the filing that their shared Newport Beach home and the rights to Christina’s HGTV shows be divided equally in the divorce.

Christina had a lot to say about that request when she broke her silence about the split later that month. “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on July 25. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

She pointed out that “divorces do not happen overnight,” noting “there is always a breaking point.”

Joshua, for his part, publicly acknowledged the breakup earlier this month, claiming the divorce was something “I did not ask for.” He shared a photo with his dog via Instagram on August 2, adding, “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

He concluded: “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Tarek and Heather, meanwhile, had Christina’s back after the divorce made headlines. “We support her,” Heather, 36, told E! News in July alongside her husband. “[Christina] will get through this,” Tarek added.

Ahead of her relationship with Joshua, Christina was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018. (Christina and Tarek split in 2016, but their divorce wasn’t finalized for two years.) The exes costarred on Flip or Flop for 10 years, even after they got divorced. Tarek moved on with Heather, whom he wed in 2021.

Christina married her second husband, Anstead, in December 2018. The pair called it quits in September 2020, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. Anstead, who shares two children with ex-wife Louise Storey, is currently dating Renée Zellweger.

For more details on Christina’s dynamic with Tarek and Anstead, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, which has been revamped and includes more pages, on newsstands now.