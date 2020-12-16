Two splits that seemingly inspired a lot of country songs. Chuck Wicks recalled his messy split from Julianne Hough while chatting with Carly Pearce about her divorce from Michael Ray.

“Everyone thought we met on Dancing With the Stars. We didn’t, we met on tour. We were out touring with Brad Paisley,” Wicks recalled on his “Talk to Chuck” podcast on Monday, December 14. “We’re both loving life, we’re on a high because both careers are going great. We bought a house together, we did all these things and then out of nowhere, you find out that they’re not the person that you thought they were. And you break up. And then everybody wants to know why.”

Wicks and Hough competed on season 8 in 2009. They split that November after more than a year together. The “Stealing Cinderella” crooner revealed to Pearce that the twosome made a “pact” not to reveal what went wrong in their romance, agreeing to pretend everything was “fine” and they just decided to go their separate ways.

“It wasn’t fine. S–t hit the fan,” he admitted. “I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus but … it wasn’t my fault.”

Later on in the episode, Wicks asked Pearce whether she was worried about running into Ray, whom she filed for divorce from in June after eight months of marriage.

“When Julianne and I broke up … I was like, ‘When am I going to see her?’ Because I played the game. In the public eye, I was like, ‘Oh, man, it’s great.’ But actually, I didn’t really like her at the time,” Wicks said. “Now, I just don’t even care … It’s on you. You get past it. I’ve seen her one time. I’ve seen her one time in 10 years [at a softball charity challenge].”

After Wicks’ cohost Sami replied, “Sometimes the trash takes itself out,” he laughed.

“She’s very successful,” he added.

Hough went on to date Ryan Seacrest before marrying Brooks Laich in 2017. The dance pro and the former hockey player called it quits earlier this year. While sources confirmed to Us Weekly during the summer that they were giving their relationship another shot after they were spotted out together, Hough filed for divorce in November.

Wicks, for his part, married Kasi Williams Morstad in 2019.