Keeping busy. Julianne Hough was spotted out for the first time since filing for divorce from Brooks Laich five months after their split.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, was seen heading to work out at a studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 5, without her wedding ring, in photos published by the Daily Mail. Hough wore a cropped black sweatshirt and leggings with matching sneakers and a Chanel purse.

One day later, the Footloose star broke her social media silence when she chronicled her work out session with brother Derek Hough via her Instagram Story. Julianne shared a selfie in a gray sports bra and leggings and also posted a video of herself balancing on a wooden board.

In another clip, the Rock of Ages star filmed herself lying on her back as she stretched her legs in the air.

Julianne filed for divorce from Laich, 37, on Monday, November 2. The pair — who tied the knot in July 2017 — announced their separation in May.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

In August, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted at lunch. One month later, a source told Us Weekly that Julianne and the former NHL player were “giving things another shot.”

A second source told Us on Wednesday, November 4, that the former couple “had a lot of back-and-forth moments” about their relationship.

“When they took time apart, Julianne was heavily involved with Kinrgy, and because Brooks helped her develop it, they continued to stay in touch and also were connected because they share the same friend group,” the insider explained. “They missed each other and ended up hooking up a few times during their breakup and have tried to sort out their marriage and business commitments.”

However, the source noted that Julianne and the Canada native “just can’t get past their problems,” despite their efforts.

“Julianne had a dinner party with friends a few months ago, which Brooks came to,” the insider said. “They were trying to be lovey-dovey with each other and have a good night with a few friends, but Brooks ended up bringing up some of their issues in front of everyone and it became a big fight.”

As Julianne has focused on working out amid their split, Laich has turned to prayer. The athlete opened up about his coping mechanisms on the Monday, November 2, episode of his “How Men Think” podcast.

“I also say I’m grateful for the blessings and the challenges in my life,” he said. “I’m grateful that life isn’t just easy. Prayer has been a really big one for me to be able to acknowledge what I’m feeling. It’s just practicing gratitude out loud.”