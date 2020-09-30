Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Giving Things Another Shot

Back on! Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are giving their marriage a second chance, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Julianne and Brooks are giving things another shot,” the insider says. “They’ve both done a ton of soul searching, had plenty of time and space to reflect and ultimately concluded that there’s too much love there to let it go.”

Hough, 32, and Laich, 37, announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage. According to the source, the twosome is taking their reconciliation one day at a time.

“There are still some lingering doubts and issues they need to work through, including Julianne’s desire to still have freedom when she needs it, and Brooks’ need for reassurances that she doesn’t have one foot out of the door still,” the source explains. “But they’re taking it step by step, enjoying each other’s company enormously, and it’s gratifying to both of them that the old spark between them never really went away.”

The pair first sparked reunion rumors last month when they were spotted at lunch together in Los Angeles.

“They’re both highly attracted to one another, have a great ability to make each other laugh, and there’s a lot of respect on both sides,” the source continues, noting that the duo simply “hit the pause button” on their relationship. “But now it’s looking good in terms of a full-blown reunion, and everyone’s so happy to see them hopefully working things out at long last.”

A source previously told Us that Hough was the one “hoping for a reconciliation” with the retired hockey player.

“She knows their relationship will have to change,” the insider dished in August. “She knows it will never be the same if it does actually happen.”

A third source added that “things are always up in the air” for the pair.

“They are both a bit anxious and, in the past, have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship,” the source previously told Us. “Julianne fully does want him back.”

For more on Hough and Laich, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!