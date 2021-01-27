Clare Crawley’s Sister Is Taking Her Away to the Snow After Dale Moss Split

Shaking things up! Clare Crawley is going on a mountain getaway with her sister after her split from Dale Moss earlier this month.

“Can I be any more bundled up?” Crawley, 39, asked her followers in an Instagram Story video on Wednesday, January 27, showing off her cold-weather wardrobe. “Right now, my sister and I are going up to the snow for a little bit.”

The former Bachelorette admitted that “it’s easier for me to want to stay in sweats right now and just stay home,” but she’s pushing herself to get moving.

“I’m getting out, fighting it, getting some fresh air, and hopefully I don’t regret it,” she continued. “I hate being cold.”

The hairstylist revealed that the drive is “kind of enjoyable” thanks to the playlist she was making based on fans sending suggestions.

“I’m seriously listening to all the music,” she said. “There are so many awesome and empowering songs on there.”

Moss, for his part, landed in Florida on Wednesday for a “quick reset.” He shared a photo of himself surrounded by palm trees on his Instagram Story just hours after Crawley posted about her snow trip.

Us Weekly confirmed on January 19 that the Bachelor in Paradise alum and the former athlete, 32, called off their engagement after meeting on The Bachelorette in July 2020. Moss proposed to Crawley after less than two weeks of filming, and the pair left the Palm Springs, California, shooting location together.

The model confirmed their split in a since-deleted Instagram post on January 19, later expanding on the breakup in an Instagram Story.

“I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on. I know a lot y’all have seen me smile on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this. But that’s the farthest thing — like, this time sucked,” he said on Monday, January 25. “Thank God I have the friends and the family that I have, because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks.”

Moss claimed that the separation “didn’t come out of nowhere” following their whirlwind romance.

The South Dakota native concluded: “I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time. I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship.”

Crawley, for her part, spoke out about the split on January 21, claiming she was “made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time” as fans learned of her broken engagement.

“Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love. XO Clare.”

Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins and Andi Dorfman later weighed in on the breakup after watching the relationship unfold on season 16 of the ABC series.

“The Clare and Dale thing seems super messy,” Higgins, 31, exclusively told Us on Tuesday, January 26. “And I feel like there were things going on that were not fair and were not right. And as a result, like, somebody ends up getting hurt deeply.”

Dorfman, 33, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen the same day, and revealed that she tries to “not get in anyone’s business.”

She did, however, say, “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised or not surprised. I come from a failed engagement from that show [with my ex Josh Murray], so I try to kind of support whether it fails or succeeds, to be honest.”