A new love! Cody Simpson is dating Marloes Stevens four months after his split from Miley Cyrus.

The swimmer, 23, confirmed the news on Saturday, December 26, after he and the model celebrated Christmas with his family. “Ik heb het geluk je te hebben ontmoet,” he wrote in Dutch on his Instagram Stories, which translates to, “I am lucky to have met you.”

Cody’s mother, Angie Simpson, shared the same photo to her Instagram feed on Saturday as part of a slideshow of other holiday snaps. “Twas a magical day,” she wrote.

For the family’s celebration, the “High Forever” singer wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a black tie as he wrapped his arm around Stevens and got cozy with her in front of a fireplace. His new girlfriend looked stunning in a short, sparkly dress with spaghetti straps.

The pair were first spotted together in early November in Malibu. HollywoodLife published photos at the time of Stevens giving Cody a kiss on the cheek as they had lunch with friends.

The Australia native previously dated Cyrus, 28, from October 2019 to August. After Us Weekly broke the news of their split, the “Midnight Sky” singer explained why they decided to go their separate ways.

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives,” she said on Instagram Live. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

A source later echoed to Us that there was “no bad blood” between the former couple, noting that “both of them appreciate that they were able to be there for each other when they needed it the most.”