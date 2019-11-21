A picture is worth a thousand words. Cody Simpson reacted to rumors that he and Miley Cyrus broke up in a telling Instagram post on Wednesday, November 20.

The Australian crooner, 22, shared a screenshot on his Instagram Story of his iPhone background — a vintage childhood photo of Cyrus, 26, grinning into the camera. The couple sparked speculation they had split after they stopped posting pictures together on social media.

Simpson and Cyrus were first linked in October after they were spotted kissing on a breakfast date in Los Angeles. The duo flaunted their romance on Instagram the rest of the month — from their PDA-filled Halloween to spending a family weekend with the “Slide Away” singer’s sister Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus. The “On My Mind” singer was right by Miley’s side amid her hospitalization for tonsillitis, even penning a romantic song for his new flame.

Simpson told Us Weekly in October that his relationship with the former Disney Channel star wasn’t as sudden as it seemed. “We’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” he told Us and other reporters at the time.

He added, “Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

Miley previously had a one-month fling with Kaitlynn Carter but the pair called it quits weeks before she publicized her relationship with Simpson. She announced her separation from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August after less than eight months of marriage.

In October, Miley explained to fans that they should get used to her dating after her split from Hemsworth, 29.

“This ‘ dating ’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she wrote via Twitter. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff.”

Miley concluded, “Don’t f–king pity me, not what I’m asking for . I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘ privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”