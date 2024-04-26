Colman Domingo’s husband, Raúl Domingo, has been by his side since the early days of his career — and their relationship is just getting stronger after nearly 20 years together.

“We’ve become even better friends and supporters,” Colman, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly at the TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday, April 25. “And we’re family, and you got to be on the road to watch someone change and grow and be on that journey, and it’s beautiful.”

Colman added, “He’s my favorite person on this whole planet.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, Colman’s career has skyrocketed in the 10 years since he and Raúl got married in 2014. He joined the Fear the Walking Dead cast in 2015, becoming a main cast member by season 2. He’s also had a recurring role on Euphoria and appeared on Bojack Horseman, Lucifer and American Dad.

For the uninitiated, Colman and Raúl are a Craigslist “missed connections” success story. Colman first spotted him outside a Walgreens in 2005 and was immediately interested. He waved as Raúl began walking away, but Raúl kept walking. Later, Colman went to Craigslist, hoping to place a “missed connections” ad for him, only to find that Raúl had beaten him to the punch.

“I go to page 2 of them as I’m reading and I see, ‘Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley,’” he recalled earlier this year on The Graham Norton Show. “He placed an ad for me two hours before.”

Nearly two decades later, Colman is now promoting his upcoming film Sing Sing, based on the real-life Sing Sing prison and its Rehabilitation Through the Arts program. He stars alongside Paul Raci, Sean San Jose, Sharon Washington and Clarence Macklan Jr., whom Colman says is “going to be a superstar.”

“It’s like a Shakespearean brotherhood story, and it’s funny and it’s weird and it’s lively and beautiful, and we filmed it in a very small, meaningful way,” Colman said.

Sing Sing premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in the United States in July. It has already received plenty of acclaim, earning a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It really is just about how the arts can heal, how arts programs can go into these places of incarceration and really make a difference in these communities’ lives and make sure that they have something to tap into feelings to actually do the rehabilitation work,” Colman added.

With reporting by Andrew Nodell