Are Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham back together? More than two months after separating, the estranged couple have refollowed each other on Instagram. They have also started liking each other’s posts again.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 4 that the Arrow star, 30, and the celebrity floral designer, 46, had called it quits. Kris Jenner officiated their wedding six months earlier in Palm Springs, California.

“Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” a source told Us at the time. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.”

Four days after the news broke, Haynes filed for divorce from Leatham in the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. Around the same time, the actor deleted several photos of Leatham from his Instagram account and removed his husband’s last name from his profile.

The breakup appeared to be amicable, though. Haynes tweeted on May 5 that Leatham “would never cheat.” He added, “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him.”

Then on July 18, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted walking together at Los Angeles International Airport. However, the Teen Wolf alum was not wearing his wedding ring three days later when he attended a Warner Bros. party at the 2018 Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

Haynes and Leatham have not commented on the current status of their relationship.

