Colton Underwood has something to say about those offensive tweets written by Bachelor contestant Tracy Shapoff, who will vie for the former NFL player’s affections on season 23 of the show.

Underwood, 26, told Us Weekly and other reporters during a conference call on Thursday, January 3, that he didn’t “believe in whatever Tracy liked and tweeted at the time. [But] I think that’s a growing thing.”

Shapoff, 31, was bashed ahead of the show for resurfaced tweets in which she used the R-word and made nasty remarks about fellow gym-goers.

“Wish these fat old women on the treadmill would shut the hell up stop dancing and just work out,” a March 2010 tweet read, while another, posted in November 2010, said, “Liposuction is retarded…stop wasting your money and just get your fat ass to the gym.”

The wardrobe stylist also shared some cynical remarks about the ABC hit in 2009, tweeting, “Do ppl really think they’re finding love on reality tv … or am I just the idiot that watches it?”

The reality contestant apologized for her words with a lengthy Instagram post on December 7. “I want to start by expressing my sincerest apologies for the extremely hurtful words that I said many years ago. I’m so sorry for those who I have offended,” she wrote. “I am beyond mortified that I ever had those thoughts and then proceeded to express them. By no means does this reflect the person who I am today.”

She continued: “I am not mean-hearted or hurtful … in the many years since writing those tweets I have made a conscious effort not to be judgmental and to be accepting of all people.”

In conclusion, Shapoff wrote that she would not defend her former words, and instead wanted to “deeply apologize and learn” from her mistakes. “I wholeheartedly reject those sentiments … I take full responsibility for my tweets and will use this as a learning experience.”

As for Underwood, he deleted all of his own tweets ahead of the series’ premiere, leaving only a peace-sign emoji, which he tweeted on December 20.

Season 23 of The Bachelor will air on ABC on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

