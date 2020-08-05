Connecting with fans! Colton Underwood has teamed up with Chat4Good to answer everything that fans want to know, Us Weekly can exclusively announce. The fan-centric platform creates global virtual fan events to benefit a variety of charities.

The former Bachelor, 28, will participate in an intimate conversation with Us Weekly‘s Emily Longeretta on Tuesday, August 11, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The proceeds for the Chat4Good event will support World Vision’s efforts to deliver essential supplies and food to families impacted by the coronavirus.

Fans can also submit questions about a variety of topics, including his own battle with coronavirus his ongoing recovery, his reality TV experience, his current relationship with Cassie Randolph and his plans for the rest of 2020. General admission tickets, on sale on sale Thursday, August 6, at 1 p.m. ET, will cost $15. Virtual VIP one-on-one video chats Colton are also available on Chat4Good’s website.

In March, Underwood announced that he had COVID-19 and was struggling with multiple symptoms.

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said during an Instagram video at the time. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20 percent of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this.”

Luckily, he fully recovered in time to promote his first book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

“I think the whole goal in the book was just to sort of take ownership back of my story,” he shared exclusively with Us about the memoir, released on March 31. “I wanted to take ownership of my story and that starts with the title, calling it The First Time.”

Since the show wrapped, The Bachelorette alum has distanced himself from the franchise although he is “thankful” for the platform he was given. “I’m not gonna ever sit here and completely bash them,” he shared with Us in March. “I realize that this is an entertainment business — it’s a business and you don’t take things personally, but I still am going to maintain a professional relationship.”