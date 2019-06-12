Still in touch? Connie Britton is not “super aware” of her former Nashville costar Hayden Panettiere’s recent struggles.

The 52-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively that she hasn’t spoken to the 29-year-old in recent months.

“We kind of haven’t really been in a strong connection since the show ended,” Britton told Us at Cinemax and The Cinema Society’s screening of Jett on Tuesday, June 11, at The Roxy in New York City.

“I, honestly — I’m not super aware of what’s going on,” Britton explained before the screening, which ended with Qui Tequila cocktails at the new Gitano Jungle Terraces. “I’ve heard little bits and pieces. I try to just stick to the things that I hear from people I trust.”

Panettiere, who starred on Nashville alongside Britton until the Friday Night Lights alum’s season 5 exit, made headlines last month after her boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s arrest.

Us confirmed on May 2 that the 30-year-old was booked on domestic violence charges. Three weeks later, Hickerson pleaded not guilty to the charges, but according to the prosecutor, he “hit [Panettiere] on the face, causing her to get dizzy.”

During the May 23 court hearing, a judge granted a prosecutor-requested protective order, which ordered Hickerson not to come within 100 yards of the Heroes alum or contact her via phone, email, or any other third party.

A source told Us, however, that Panettiere’s loved ones are concerned that the actress is still in touch with Hickerson.

“It’s disturbing to family and friends that Hayden and Brian may not be following the court order,” the source revealed on May 31. “There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden. What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.”

The source also noted that “violating the court order puts both of them in jeopardy.”

“They could both get in serious trouble,” the source explained. “Hayden’s friends and family are giving her space because she is going through a lot. They are being supportive as much as they can and as much as Hayden is willing to take it all in.”

Panettiere and Hickerson started seeing each other in August 2018 following the Remember the Titans star’s split from her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere and Klitschko share 4-year-old daughter Kaya.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!