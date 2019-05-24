Concerned about her. Hayden Panettiere’s family and friends are relieved that a judge granted a protective order amid allegations of domestic violence made against her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

“The restraining order is the beginning of something good,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Change is different, and to be honest with yourself, but everyone is very afraid for Hayden, and her friends and family believe that people with this history do not change overnight.”

Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence on May 2. TMZ reported at the time that police found “redness and marks” on Panettiere, 29, after the two got into an argument following a night out in Hollywood. He was released on $50,000 bond. Less than two weeks later, the couple were spotted holding hands as they grabbed coffee together in Los Angeles.

The aspiring actor was charged with felony domestic violence during a court appearance on Thursday, May 23. At the prosecutor’s request, the judge put a protective order in place. The document stated that Hickerson is not allowed within 100 yards of the Nashville alum, nor can he own firearms or contact her via phone, email or third party.

The prosecutor claimed that the South Carolina native “hit [Panettiere] on the face, causing her to get dizzy.” A neighbor called 911, though Hickerson alleged that the noise came from the TV.

The pair were first linked in August 2018 following the actress’ split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The exes share 4-year-old daughter Kaya. According to an insider, Panettiere “hasn’t had much time” with her only child since the little girl lives in Ukraine with the former professional boxer, 43.

Hickerson previously faced legal trouble when police responded to a call about a domestic incident with his father, David Hickerson, in October 2018. After the altercation, a source told Us that the Heroes alum’s friends worried that her relationship was “not a healthy situation.”

