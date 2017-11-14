Connie Britton understands how important it is to teach your children respect — especially now. The SMILF star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about explaining respect to her 6-year-old son, Yoby, amid all of the sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood at the Worldwide Orphans 13th Annual Gala in New York City on Monday, November 13.

“It’s interesting as a parent, because respect is so important to me, and for him to understand the concept of respecting himself and respecting all other humans is important,” Britton tells Us exclusively. “I’m constantly asking him the question, ‘How do you teach that?’ So, that’s a learning process for me, too, ’cause it is an interesting idea to know how you teach something that is so important but kind of intangible in a way.”

The Friday Night Lights actress, 50, adopted her son, whose full name is Eyob, from Ethiopia when he was only 9 months old.

Britton also talked to Us about her plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“I’m going to be with my family, and we’re going to eat a lot of turkey. It’s all about food,” the Nashville actress tells Us. “Thanksgiving is all about food.”

Britton, who added she does not have any food restrictions on Thanksgiving, may be doing a lot of eating come November 23, but do not expect to find her in the kitchen.

“Nothing!” Britton responded when Us asked her what she plans to cook. “I did cook a turkey one year, which I was proud of.”

The American Horror Story actress continued: “It’s not that I decided to never do it again. Thankfully, other people had taken over the role. It’s better for everybody.”

Reporting by Hilary Sheinbaum.

