Someone was worried about Wendy Williams. On January 18, police arrived to Williams’ New Jersey home, which she was sharing with now-estranged husband Kevin Hunter, after receiving a call from someone who claimed to be part of Williams’ staff. The anonymous caller advised the authorities to check on the TV host, 54, as he/she believed that she was being poisoned by her husband, the police report obtained by Us Weekly reveals.

In the report, the officers reveal they called Williams’ cell phone, but she did not answer, so they arrived at the home to speak to her. Hunter, 46, “was hesitant” to let the police in at first and explained she was recovering from a health problem. When the police insisted, he asked them to wait, closed the door for a moment, then returned and let them in.

The authorities found Williams “in bed with the blanket covering [her] from neck to toe.” One officer spoke with Hunter in the hallway while another spoke to Williams; she told him she was recovering from a broken shoulder. When revealing the claims made by the caller and asking if they were true, the Ask Wendy author “responded saying something to the effect of ‘Well, I’m very popular.’”

Williams then “became tearful” when he asked again if there was any truth to the poisoning claims, but ultimately said “No.” At that time, Hunter chimed in, telling her she didn’t need to tell them anything more about her condition.

The comedian fractured her shoulder in December, causing her to take a nearly two-month leave from The Wendy Williams Show. She returned in late February. In April, she filed for divorce from Hunter and just days later, he was fired from the show, where he served as Williams’ manager and an executive producer on the series.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!