Cory Hardrict is moving on from his split with ex-wife Tia Mowry.

The All American: Homecoming star, 44, walked the red carpet at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, separately from Mowry, 45.

Hardrict chatted with The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles event and revealed that he has “nothing but love” for his former partner.

As for how he stabilizes his personal and professional lives amid his separation, he noted, “I balance it. I put one foot in front of the other. I keep God first.”

Related: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict: The Way They Were A true Hollywood love story? Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s meet-cute was straight out of a movie — but their romance fizzled out by fall 2022. One year after the Sister, Sister alum wrapped her hit TV series in 1999, she was swept off her feet by Hardrict while filming a horror movie. The twosome […]

“I keep it simple, keep my head down and keep going,” Hardrict said.

Mowry and Hardrict tied the knot in 2008 after an eight-year courtship. They share a son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

Hardrict added that it’s “all love” between him and Mowry, also noted that they have “an amazing coparenting relationship.”

“It’s nothing but love [with Mowry] We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and [our love] is unconditional,” he said.

Mowry opened up about her struggles following her divorce earlier this year via Instagram.

“Resilience: the art of bouncing back, stronger than before. ❤️,” the former Sister, Sister star captioned a video at the time that featured sweet moments with her family.

Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey,” she said in her clip. “I found out through the process that divorce isn’t a place where we arrive, it’s entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook.”

“One moment you’re relieved, feeling like you’ve conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again,” Mowry noted. “It’s a side of divorce that isn’t often discussed, especially when there are kids involved.”

She went on: “You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional build up. Exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future.”

Related: Tia Mowry' Most Candid Quotes About Her Divorce From Cory Hardrict Candid confessions. After filing for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry has continued to open up about the experience. Mowry and Hardrict exchanged vows in 2008 after eight years of dating. They later expanded their family with kids Cree and Cairo. Hours before announcing their split in October 2022, the actress shared a cryptic […]

Mowry and Hardrict first announced that they were parting ways in October 2022 with their divorce being finalized in April 2023.

She exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 how she and Hardrict have prioritized their children amid their separation.

“I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day,” Mowry said. “He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”