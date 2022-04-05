Attorney at Law! Counting On's Derick Dillard Passes Arkansas Bar Exam

Making moves! Derick Dillard is officially an attorney after taking the Arkansas bar exam in February, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Supreme Court of Arkansas announced in a recent press release that Dillard, 33, was among the individuals who passed the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) and “successfully completed” the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE).

The Counting On alum will now be “certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas,” per the press release obtained by Us on Tuesday, April 5.

Dillard’s achievement comes nearly one year after he and wife Jill Duggar celebrated his graduation from University of Arkansas School of Law in May 2021.

“I’m incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years!” Duggar, 30, wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing photos from Dillard’s commencement ceremony. “We were so excited to celebrate Derick’s achievements Saturday at his commencement ceremony and then continue the celebration at home with family + a brisket dinner!”

The former TLC star added: “Babe, I look forward to what God has in store for the future and I’m so thankful to get to be your cheerleader all the way! 😘💕#lawwife #lawschoolgrad #thankyouJesus #lawhogs #razorback #wps #publicservice #publicinterestlaw #watchoutworld #derickdillard.”

Dillard’s career accomplishment is the latest piece of good news in the family’s life. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they are expecting baby No. 3 after Duggar previously suffered a miscarriage.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” the former TV personalities revealed via their blog on February 27. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.”

Dillard and Duggar continued: “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

One month later, the pair — who share sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4 — announced that they are having a boy. Duggar shared the baby’s sex via the family’s blog in March and later shared photos on social media.

“It’s a boy!! We couldn’t be more excited!” the Growing Up Duggar coauthor captioned an Instagram snap at the time. “💙 Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park🙃😋.”

